Rahul Gandhi leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport in own vehicle

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to visit UP along with Punjab & Chhattisgarh CMs
Rahul-led delegation denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Dictatorship in India; farmers being systematically attacked: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle after staging a brief 'dharna' on initially being asked to travel in a police vehicle, a party spokesperson said.
"Rahul Gandhiji along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.
Gandhi had reached the Lucknow airport from Delhi along with Channi and Baghel.
Television footage from the airport showed officials telling Gandhi to take the police vehicle, which Gandhi did not agree to and sat on a 'dharna' there.
"We want to go in our own vehicles, but they want that we should go in their vehicle. I want to know that why are you not allowing me to go? First, I was told that I can go in my own vehicle, now you are saying that you will go in police vehicle. They are doing some mischief," Gandhi told reporters.
To a question, he said, "You can put me or Priyanka in a jail. It does not have any meaning. The question is that six people were crushed by criminals. Those who should have been in a jail, are not being put in a jail. We are being stopped from meeting the aggrieved families of the farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU