Indian monsoon season ends with 7% excess rainfall, says IMD
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound state of Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  Gundlupet 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a 15-year-old specially-abled Mohammad Asim, who swam across the Periyar river in an hour without arms, during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced here in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in poll-bound state.

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away.

It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

According to sources in the Congress, there will be three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:05 IST

