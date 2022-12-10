JUST IN
Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in TN, Chennai roads waterlogged
1,000 Khelo India centres to open across India next year: Anurag Thakur
UGC new draft norms; UG 'honours' degree only after completing 4 years
G-20 presidency matter of pride for India, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Supreme Court to hold two-day national programme on POCSO Act today
No plan as of now to bring All India Judicial Service, says govt
National Judicial Commission Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha, AAP opposes
Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion
Public service content on pvt TV channels to be voluntary: I&B ministry
Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in TN, Chennai roads waterlogged
Business Standard

Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day with AQI at 337, smog increases

As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels also increased

Topics
Delhi air quality | air pollution | smog

ANI  General News 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category and was recorded at 337 at around 8

Earlier on Friday, the air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category and was recorded at 303 at around 11 am as per SAFAR.

The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 316. As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels also increased. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 448. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 304.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the air quality in Delhi-NCR. It put out a release saying, "As the AQI in Delhi has slipped into 'severe' category, the sub-committee had decided that all actions, as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP."

Earlier on Sunday, the CAQM had announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 09:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.