Rahul Gandhi to interact with students at Cambridge University on May 23

Congress leader will interact with students at the in London on May 23 and address them on 'India at 75'.

The former Congress chief will also interact with the Indian diaspora and will speak on 'Ideas for India' at an event on Friday, May 20, the party said.

"Sh. will address and interact at on 'India at 75', the challenges and way ahead for a resilient-modern India.

"Sh. Gandhi shall also speak on 'Ideas for India' Conference at London and interact with Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Gandhi has had a series of interactions with students of many foreign universities in the past few months.

