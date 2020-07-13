Rahul questions govt claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 fight

Congress leader on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India being in a "good position" in its battle against Covid-19.

"India at a good position in #COVID19 battle?" tweeted the Congress leader.

Along with his tweet, the Congress leader also tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for Covid-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand.

Union Home Minister had on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India's successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle Covid-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 has been fought here," the Home Minister said.



With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.