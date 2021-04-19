Railway pointsman gets bravery award for saving child near Mumbai

Mayur Shelke a pointsman at the Vangani railway station near Mumbai has become an overnight sensation after his daring rescue of a child’s life. Shelke has was complimented by Railway Minister for his bravery. The Asian Institute of Transport Development has also announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Shelke. The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday, April 17. According to the CCTV camera footage, a child accompanied by a visually challenged lady was seen walking on the railway platform. While walking towards the platform shed, the child slipped and fell on the railway tracks. The distraught visually challenged woman can be seen calling out and scrambling to reach the child, but she is unable to find him. A train is then seen approaching while the child struggles to come back on to the platform. There is disaster impending on the deserted railway station with the child’s life in severe danger. Suddenly Shelke appears in the frame running towards the child on the railway tracks. With speed that would otherwise be gifted only to Atalanta (the Greek goddess of running), Shelke manages to outrun the train, reach the child and fling him out of danger to the platform. He then swiftly jumps back up to the platform.

