Railways allow teachers to use Mumbai suburban train services amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today
Railways to ply 700 more Mumbai local trains but not for general passengers
Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupts suburban rail services on Central Railway
Railways permits NEET, JEE students special services in Mumbai on exam days
Central Railway to run 28 more services of local trains in Mumbai
-
Teachers as well as non-teaching
school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said on Friday.
In a joint release, Western and Central Railways, which operate the suburban system in MMR, said permission has been granted with immediate effect.
Valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.
The state government had last week asked the railways to allow this section to board suburban services, which resumed on June 15 with the condition that only those designated as essential services staff can travel.
Currently, 3,141 suburban services are being run daily.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU