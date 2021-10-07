Began shipment of Covid-19 medical supplies to North Korea: WHO

-
ALSO READ
Conversational AI firm yellow.ai raises $78.15 mn in Series C round
Chinese-built Hambantota Port to be fully functional by next year
Unesco adds 4 natural, 3 cultural sites to World Heritage List
Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' coronavirus policy
Sweden to throw off shackles against Slovakia at Euro 2020
-
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it has begun the shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea through the Chinese port of Dalian, raising the possibility that the North might be easing its long-enforced tight border controls amid the global pandemic.
North Korea has tightened border controls since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, which has meant key materials and medical supplies could not be shipped to the North, Yonhap news agency reported.
The North closed off a major shipping route linking Dalian to its western port of Nampo in July, as it heightened its anti-epidemic emergency status to the highest level.
"To support DPR Korea (North Korea) with essential Covid-19 medical supplies, the WHO started the shipment through Dalian," the organization said in its weekly report that provides updates on situations about infections and preventive measures in the world.
Given that the report provided updated situations from September 20-26, the shipment appears to have started late last month. The report did not specify exactly when and what kind of medical materials had been headed to the North.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free and rejected outside help for its anti-epidemic campaign for fear that any shipment could spread the virus to its soil.
The WHO's latest report said that a total of 40,700 North Korean citizens have tested for the coronavirus but "no case of Covid-19 has been reported as of 23 September 2021."
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU