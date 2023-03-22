JUST IN
Indian carriers need not shy away from competition: Noida Int'l Airport CEO
India likely to be severely affected by water scarcity by 2050: UN report
Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 will be launched in middle of 2023: ISRO chief
Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case
PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting on Covid situation today
Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials
Working to provide touchless journey for customers at Noida airport: CEO
DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today
'Cocaine hippos' in India? Experts flag their high maintenance cost
MP Cabinet approves establishment, upgradation of 184 health institutions
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Governor Das calls for augmenting computing infrastructure of RBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Railways restores fare of AC 3-tier economy class travel in trains

According to the order, passengers who have booked tickets online and over the counter will be given a refund of the extra amount for the pre-booked tickets

Topics
Indian Railways | train | Railway Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
Indian Railways

Railways on Wednesday issued an order to restore the fare for AC 3-tier economy class travel which had been withdrawn in November last year when it was merged with AC 3-tier.

Despite the restoration in price, Railways will continue offering linen to passengers, the order indicated.

The present order has withdrawn an earlier circular in which the fare for AC 3-tier economy class ticket had been made equal to the fare of an AC 3-tier ticket. The reason for the merger was stated to be the cost of linen which was initially not provided in the economy air conditioned class.

According to the order, passengers who have booked tickets online and over the counter will be given a refund of the extra amount for the pre-booked tickets.

The railways, while introducing the 3E as a class in September 2021, had announced that fares in these newly-introduced coaches will be 6-8 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches, pitching the class of travel as the "best and cheapest AC travel service" in the world.

Before the November 2022 order, passengers could book AC 3 economy tickets under a separate category of "3E" in specific trains where railways offered such seats.

Officials said, currently there are 463 AC 3 Economy coaches compared to 11,277 normal AC 3 coaches.

AC 3 economy coaches have better facilities for passengers than normal AC 3 coaches, officials said.

Officials said that with the merger of AC 3-tier economy, passengers had to pay around Rs 60-70 additionally.

While a normal AC 3-tier coach has 72 berths, AC 3-tier economy has 80.

Railways earned Rs 231 crore from the AC 3-tier economy class in the first year of its introduction.

According to data, from April-August, 2022, 15 lakh people travelled in these coaches, generating earnings of Rs 177 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.