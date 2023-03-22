PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting on Covid situation today

-
-
Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.
India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:56 IST
