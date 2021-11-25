Railways to reduce platform ticket in Mumbai price from Rs 50 to Rs 10

The has decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday, an official said.

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.

Earlier this year, division of the had increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

