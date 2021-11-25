First train for free Ayodhya pilgrimage to depart on Dec 3: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday announced that the first train for Ayodhya, under the free pilgrimage scheme, would depart from Delhi on December 3, and the registrations for the same have started.

The Chief Minister added that the free pilgrimage to the Vailankanni Church in Tamil Nadu has also been included in the list of places of pilgrimage under the free Teerth Yatra scheme for the benefit of senior citizens of the Christian community of Delhi.

All the expenses for the pilgrimage will be borne by the under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.

"Under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi, we are sending them to to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for will be leaving on December 3, registrations have started," said Kejriwal during a press conference here on Wednesday.

"We have also added Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of pilgrimage sites covered under this free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi," he added.

Besides Delhi, the Chief Minister has made similar announcements in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand.

During his visit to on October 25-26, he made an announcement that if the Aam Admi Party is able to form a government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly elections, he would make the Ramlalla Darshan in Ayodhya free for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

After this, Kejriwal made a similar announcement for Goa as well. Addressing a press conference in Panaji on 1 November, had said that "if we form the government in Goa, we will provide free pilgrimage facility to the Hindus here to Ayodhya". For Ajmer Sharif and free visit to Shirdi temple for those who have reverence for Sai Baba, Kejriwal had also announced in Goa.

On November 21, had said that "the people of Uttarakhand who wish to go to Ayodhya. I declare that if the government is formed here, we will start the same scheme as Delhi and make a visit to Ayodhya free for the people of Uttarakhand. Also, there will be a provision of Ajmer Sharif for Muslim brothers and Kartarpur for Sikh brothers".

Aam Aadmi Party is aggressively campaigning in six states- Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab where Assembly elections are due next year.

