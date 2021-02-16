Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some Maharashtra areas on Wednesday: IMD

Thunderstorm and hail are likely



in isolated places in the interior districts of on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm.

The late night updates have recorded clouds over central parts of the state, and required warning has been issued, an official said on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)