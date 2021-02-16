JUST IN
Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some Maharashtra areas on Wednesday: IMD

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Commuters move on the road amid heavy rain, in Bhopal on Thursday.

Thunderstorm and hail are likely

in isolated places in the interior districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm.

The late night updates have recorded clouds over central parts of the state, and required warning has been issued, an official said on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, February 16 2021. 23:55 IST

