Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some Maharashtra areas on Wednesday: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Thunderstorms, moderate intensity rain likely in parts of Rajasthan: IMD
Non-stop rains bring water logging, jams to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues alert
Statsguru: Farm activity to MGNREGA wages, monsoon 2020 gives hope
Heavy rains predicted in parts of Maharashtra over three days: IMD
Heavy to very heavy rains, gusty winds likely in Mumbai, nearby areas: IMD
-
Thunderstorm and hail are likely
in isolated places in the interior districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm.
The late night updates have recorded clouds over central parts of the state, and required warning has been issued, an official said on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU