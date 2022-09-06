Raja Singh's wife challenges his 'preventive detention' in Telangana HC

-
-
The wife of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh has filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) invoked by the Hyderabad City Police against her husband after he was arrested for his remarks on the Prophet last month.
The counsel has requested for an immediate hearing into the matter. The High Court has accepted the petition and the hearing is expected to happen in the coming days.
"It is submitted the present detention order came to be passed only to satisfy a section of people who are not public at large and this appears to have been only appease them and not for any other reason," stated Usha Bhai, wife of Raja Singh in the petition.
Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was booked under the PD Act and sent to Cherlapally Jail on August 25.
According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was "involved in 18 communal offences".
"T. Raja Singh has been detained under Act No.1 of 1986 on August 25 i.e. P.D Act as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City," said the police on August 25.
The police said that Singh has been "habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches" and "driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder".
Referring to the video released by Singh on YouTube, the police said that the protests erupted in different parts of Hyderabad City and other parts of Telangana after the video went viral, and "drove a wedge between communities and disturbed the peaceful nature of Hyderabad and Telangana State".
The police said in a release that the detainee commented "very blasphemously against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle".
He was earlier taken into custody on August 23. However, he was released after a Court order.The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153(A), 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.
The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party's line.
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 08:20 IST