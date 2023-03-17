Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves Rs 37 crore for irrigation projects

-
ALSO READ
Kerala to end energy-intensive irrigation practices, says Agri Minister
CM Ashok Gehlot woos investors; says Rajasthan has friendly govt policies
Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8
Ahead of Delhi visit, Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved Rs 37 crore for various projects that aim to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent water wastage in canals and dams.
As part of the projects, the Kagdi dam in Banswara district will be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Another Rs 11.73 crore will be used to line the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to Kalakh dam in Jaipur's Kalwad tehsil, the government said in a statement.
The canal from Mora Sagar dam Sawaimadhopur district's in Bamanwas tehsil will be lined at an estimated cost of Rs 15.03 crore, it said.
The projects will allow improved irrigation efficiency and minimise water wastage.
In the Budget for 2022-23, Gehlot had announced projects worth Rs 800 crore for the renovation of dams and canals. Of these, works worth Rs 611.95 crore have been approved.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU