Business Standard

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves Rs 37 crore for irrigation projects

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved Rs 37 crore for various projects that aim to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent water wastage in canals and dams

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | Rajasthan government | Irrigation projects

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved Rs 37 crore for various projects that aim to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent water wastage in canals and dams.

As part of the projects, the Kagdi dam in Banswara district will be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Another Rs 11.73 crore will be used to line the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to Kalakh dam in Jaipur's Kalwad tehsil, the government said in a statement.

The canal from Mora Sagar dam Sawaimadhopur district's in Bamanwas tehsil will be lined at an estimated cost of Rs 15.03 crore, it said.

The projects will allow improved irrigation efficiency and minimise water wastage.

In the Budget for 2022-23, Gehlot had announced projects worth Rs 800 crore for the renovation of dams and canals. Of these, works worth Rs 611.95 crore have been approved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:28 IST

