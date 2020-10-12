Rajasthan CM directs for CID-CB probe into priest's killing in Karauli

-
ALSO READ
Govt tackling Covid-19 pandemic in cooperation with people: Gehlot
Rajasthan govt may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws
Provide power connection under drip irrigation scheme: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks BJP over late night cremation of Hathras victim
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot postpones all meetings for one month
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to get the killing of a temple priest in Karauli district probed by the CID-CB.
He also condemned the BJP's "attempt to give a communal colour" to a land dispute between two families, which led to the death of the priest.
"It is condemnable that the BJP gave a communal colour to the tragic incident between the Meena and Vaishnav communities of a land dispute case between two families in Bukna villlage of Sapotara. This has undermined the image of Rajasthan unnecessarily," Gehlot said in a statement.
He said the priest's death was not the result of a caste conflict, neither a pre-planned incident.
The dispute between the two families over taking the possession of a piece of land resulted in the tragic incident.
On October 6, a day before the incident, the panchayat had agreed in favour of priest Babu Lal Vaishnav, in which a majority of people of the Meena community were present.
Directions have been issued to get the case investigated by the CID-CB. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma has been assigned the task, the statement said.
Gehlot said the Congress government has always been striving to give protection to priests and the land that comes under various temples.
Owing to the land dispute, Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire and he died at the SMS Hospital here on Thursday. It is alleged that five people, trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple, set ablaze the priest by spraying petrol. Two have been arrested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU