PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit today

-
ALSO READ
Covid has not gone, is changing forms and resurfacing, says PM Modi
Somnath Temple is the epitome of faith and culture: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi inaugurates rebuilt Shankaracharya samadhi in Kedarnath
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham today.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit at 12 noon. The summit is being held at Surat.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.
The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.
The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.
The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU