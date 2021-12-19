Rajasthan CM inaugurates projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore

Chief Minister on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore and claimed that his government in the past three years implemented welfare schemes focusing on education, health and social security.

He said the state government focused on the sectors so that the deprived and the poor could be connected with the mainstream.

Gehlot said this addressing an event on the completion of three years of his government in the state.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 1,194 works worth about Rs 1,122 crore.

The CM also launched a Jan Kalyan mobile app and released the mascot, communication strategy booklet and poster of the Udan Yojana.

He said there will be no shortage of funds for the Udan Yojna launched by the state government for the distribution of free sanitary napkins to girls and women.

The state government has made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the first phase of the scheme.

Gehlot said the policy of mandatory FIR registration has yielded positive results. Earlier, about 33 per cent of the rape cases were registered through the courts. Now, the figure has come down to 15 per cent, he said.

Gehlot said with the creation of ASP-level posts in every district for speedy investigation of crimes against women, the average time of investigation in rape cases has come down from 274 to 73 days.

The CM said his government is also organising Rural Olympic Games at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The child mortality rate in the state has come down significantly due to efforts of the state government, he claimed.

