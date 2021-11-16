Rajasthan cuts VAT to reduce fuel prices by up to Rs 5 per litre

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya govt cuts VAT on fuel by Rs 5.20 per litre after excise duty cut
Maharashtra govt should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel: BJP's Patil
23 states lower VAT rates on petrol, diesel after Centre's excise duty cut
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Talking to several states to reduce VAT on aviation turbine fuel: V K Singh
-
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to reduce petrol price by Rs 4 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight.
"In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.
The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister's residence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU