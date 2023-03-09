JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan government orders crop assessment for providing relief to farmers

The chief secretary took stock of the damage caused by rain and hailstorm from all the divisional commissioners and district collectors through video conference on Thursday, they said

Topics
rajasthan | Rajasthan government | Crop damages

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government has issued instructions to all district collectors to make an assessment of crop damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms within a week for providing relief to the affected farmers, officials said on Thursday.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma on Thursday took feedback from divisional commissioners and district collectors about the loss caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state for the last two days.

Sharma instructed the district collectors to get a special 'Girdawari' (assessment) done within the next seven days to assess the damage and send the report to the Disaster Management Department so that the government can provide quick relief to the affected farmers, the officials said.

The chief secretary took stock of the damage caused by rain and hailstorm from all the divisional commissioners and district collectors through video conference on Thursday, they said.

She said that the state government is very sensitive about the loss caused to the farmers due to rain and hailstorm. Taking action, she directed the district collectors to personally send the concerned officers to the fields to ensure special 'Girdawari' and their geo tagging.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora, Secretary (Disaster Management and Relief) P C Kishan and Special Secretary (Revenue) Vishwamohan Sharma were also present during the meeting.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:46 IST

