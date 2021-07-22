Uttarakhand: One held in connection with fake testing scam during Kumbh

-
A special investigation team constitute to probe the alleged fake Covid testing scam during the Haridwar Kumbh made the first arrest in connection with the case.
Ashish, who provided manpower and other material to Nalwa Laboratories, has been arrested, Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pratap Singh said on Thursday.
Nalwa Laboratories was one of the two private Covid testing labs booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act besides Sections 120-B and 420 of the IPC for carrying out fake tests.
The other lab booked in connection with the case was Dr Lalchandani Lab.
Ashish, a native of Haryana, will soon be produced in a local court, he said.
The SIT was constituted last month to look into the scam, soon after a case was registered against Max Corporate Service and the two private laboratories.
