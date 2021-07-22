Andhra registers 1,843 more Covid cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport
Andhra Pradesh reports more than 900 cases for second consecutive day
Covid-19: Andhra registers 114 deaths, 22,610 new cases, 23,098 recoveries
Coronavirus recoveries in Andhra Pradesh cross 1.7 million mark
Andhra Pradesh logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months
-
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,843 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally over 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,571.
A total of 2,199 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 301, followed by West Godavari with 235, Prakasam 232, East Godavari 222, Nellore 203, Krishna 157, Kadapa 128, Guntur 126, Visakhapatnam 84, Anantapur 69, Srikakulam 33, Vizianagaram 29, and Kurnool 24.
Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.
East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,209.
With 70,727 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.39 crore mark.
--IANS
sth/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU