Rajasthan govt lines up big plans for handicrafts, handloom industries

The Rajasthan government has decided to promote the local and industry in a big way.

Various steps are being planned by the state government to give a boost to the sale of handloom, and . is among the richest states in the country in terms of art and craft.

The state is known for its handicraft work like blue pottery, stone carvings, wood and sandal woodwork, carpets, metal work, leather craft and lac work, among others.

Recently, Rajasthan’s additional chief secretary of industries and commerce saw presentations from Amazon, Flipkart and Walmart.

The official discussed in detail with the representatives of these companies on how these products could be sold on e-commerce sites.

“The state government is paying full attention to the sale of and handicraft products. In the absence of proper marketing and advertising, the products remain confined to a few villages and towns.

So, we thought of connecting them with e-commerce websites and social platforms,” she said.

She said this will not only provide an open market for the products but also increase opportunities and income for the artisans and artists.

Chief minister has approved the draft of the ‘Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme.’

He has also given financial approval of Rs 9 crore for extending assistance to the workers in 2022-23. With this approval, over 20,000 khadi workers of the state will get adequate remuneration.