Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event; cites rising Covid-19 cases

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the annual "at-home" event citing the rising number of cases in the state.

The Governor, in a statement, expressed concern over the pandemic.

"In view of the situation created due to the in the state, Governor Mishra has decided that the annual 'at-home' celebrations will not take place and has cancelled the event," the statement said.

The development comes even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is seeking to hold a session of the Legislative Assembly. Gehlot has submitted three proposals to hold an Assembly session on Friday.

"Mishra said that the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly were adjourned on March 13, when the number of active cases in the state was two. He said the Session of the Assembly was adjourned in view of the spread of coronavirus," the statement said.

"He said that there were 3,381 cases on July 1, which has increased to more than 10,000 as on July 28. He said that the unrelenting spread of the virus in the state is a cause for concern and the state has to take serious steps to prevent further spread of COVID-19," it added.

Mishra had earlier clarified that Raj Bhavan had never intended "not to call" the Assembly session and asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including a 21-day notice period for convening a session and maintaining social distancing norms.

