Rajasthan has 90% health insurance coverage, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has 90 per cent health coverage as compared to the the national average of 41 per cent, Chief Minister said on Sunday, attributing the success to schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Bima Yojana.

The state government has also made medical interventions such as kidney and knee replacements free of cost at its hospitals, and this has come as a relief to the people, he said after flagging off 167 new '108-emergency ambulances' from here.

Gehlot said against the national average of 41 per cent, Rajasthan has 90 per cent coverage of health insurance, while the coverage is 15.9 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 22.4 per cent in Maharashtra and 44 per cent in Gujarat.

"...Rajasthan is becoming a leading state in the country in health services. The schemes which we have been introduced here are being talked about in the country. I believe that other states and the Centre would also have to implement (such schemes)," the chief minister told reporters.

Gehlot said the state government's Chiranjeevi Health Scheme, which provides a Rs 10-lakh cover, has come as a relief for people.

Targeting the BJP, he said while it spreads hate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been talking about removing hatred and spreading love.

