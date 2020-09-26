Rajasthan: Sect 144 imposed in Banswara as protest continues in Dungarpur

-
The Banswara administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 of IPC in the district, which prohibits the gathering of four or more persons at one place.
District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh in an order stated that this has been done as the tension continued to prevail for the third consecutive day in nearby district Dungarpur, where hundreds of tribal youth had blocked National Highway 8 on Thursday.
The order came into effect from 7 am today and will be effective till the next order.
Protestors blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur and pelted stones on police personnel during a demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from the year 2018.
The tribal community is protesting to demand filling up of unreserved 1,167 teachers' posts with Scheduled Caste candidates.
