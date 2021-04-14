Rajasthan sees biggest single-day jump of 6,200 Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

-
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008, according to an official report.
Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,325. Udaipur reported 918 new cases, Jodhpur 820 and Kota 646, the report stated.
The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905. So far, 33,379 patients have recovered, the report said.
BJP candidate for Sahara assembly seat bypolls Ratanlal Jat also tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
