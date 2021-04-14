Nagaland's coronavirus tally rises to 12,440 as 13 more test positive

-
-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,440 on Wednesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
One hundred and two COVID-19 patients also recovered from the disease on Wednesday, he said.
"13 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-11, Kohima- Phek- 1 each. And, 102 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 99, Dimapur- 3," the health minister said in a tweet.
The state now has 83 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,097 people have recovered from the disease, a health department official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.24, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
The coronavirus death toll rose to 94 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said
A total of 166 patients have migrated to other states, Kikon said.
Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,39,312 samples for COVID-19, including 76,002 on RT-PCR, 37,627 on TrueNat and 25,683 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.
Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 99,851 people, including 40,241 frontline workers, 12,865 healthcare professionals, 24,712 senior citizens and 21,033 people above 45 years have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Among those inoculated 19,776 frontline workers, 8,896 healthcare workers, 1,240 senior citizens and 546 persons above 45 years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr Thurr.
