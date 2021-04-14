Goa reports 473 fresh coronavirus cases; sees four more fatalities

on Wednesday recorded 473 fresh cases of Covid-19 and four more casualties due to the infection, an official from the health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state reached 63,815, while the toll mounted to 857, he said.

At least 245 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 57,846, the official said.

This leaves the coastal state with 5,112 active cases, he added.

With the addition of 2,236 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,79,357, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 63,815, new cases 473, death toll 857, discharged 57,846, active cases 5,112, samples tested till date 5,79,357.

