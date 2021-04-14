Goa reports 473 fresh coronavirus cases; sees four more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Goa coronavirus update: 210 fresh Covid-19 cases, 269 recoveries recorded
Goa drops move to urbanise 17th-century church complex amid protests
Goa coronavirus update: State tally rises by 309, death toll by 7
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Goa in land grab case
ISL 2020-21: Check FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match details and live streaming
-
Goa on Wednesday recorded 473 fresh cases of Covid-19 and four more casualties due to the infection, an official from the health department said.
With this, the tally of infections in the state reached 63,815, while the toll mounted to 857, he said.
At least 245 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 57,846, the official said.
This leaves the coastal state with 5,112 active cases, he added.
With the addition of 2,236 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,79,357, he said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 63,815, new cases 473, death toll 857, discharged 57,846, active cases 5,112, samples tested till date 5,79,357.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU