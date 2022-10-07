JUST IN
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
India raises strong objection to US envoy's visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
SC status to religious converts? Centre forms panel to examine matter
Maharashtra logs 366 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,310
Light rains, wind bring down maximum temperature by 7 degrees in Delhi
Situation has not returned to normal: MEA on eastern Ladakh border row
67% housing demand in Mumbai from affordable segment: Knight Frank-Naredco
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
Business Standard

India, US condemns North Korea's missile launch, calls it regional threat

India has joined the US in condemning North Korea's missile launches as a threat to the international community

Topics
United States | North Korea

IANS  |  United Nations 

Shutterstock

India has joined the US in condemning North Korea's missile launches as a threat to the international community and warned that they could be in pursuit of its leader Kim Jong-un's threat of pre-emptive nuclear strikes.

India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj joined US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday to issue a joint statement, along with nine other countries, to "strongly condemn North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch which overflew Japan on October 4 and its seven other ballistic missile launches conducted since September 25".

"North Korea made its intentions clear in April and September when its leader signalled an effort to accelerate North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and even alluded to pre-emptive use of nuclear forces," the statement said referring to the country by the initials of its formal name, the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea.

"We are witnessing North Korea's pursuit of this objective," the statement warned.

The launches "violate multiple Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to not only the region, but to the entire international community", said the statement issued after a meeting of the Security Council on North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

China and Russia stood isolated in the Security Council by defending North Korea at the meeting while all the other 13 Security Council members crticised Pyongyang.

China's Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang linked Pyongyang's missile launches to the joint military exercises by the US and other countries in the region.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva said her country opposed new sanctions on North Korea, whose activities she blamed on US military activity.

Speaking at the Security Council, Kamboj said that the "proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies" by North Korea "have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including on India".

She was alluding to Pakistan bartering its nuclear technology for North Korea's missile technology.

India reiterated the importance of "addressing the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to North Korea in our region", she said.

Referring to the global instability on several fronts that could be exacerbated by North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, she said: "The Global South has already been disproportionately affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation and related challenges. It is therefore important, to continue to make all efforts to maintain peace and stability."

Speaking outside the Security Council chamber with diplomats from the 11-member group that included Japan, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, France and Britain, Thomas-Greenfield said: "The US and those who have joined me at the podium today remain committed to diplomacy and continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue."

"But we will not stay silent as North Korea works to undermine the global nonproliferation regime and threaten the international community," she added.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

al/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU