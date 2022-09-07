Monsoon remains subdued as rains unlikely for next 5 days in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
South-west monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of onset, says IMD
'76 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra so far this monsoon'
Poor monsoon could spell disaster for India's agri-based economy: Experts
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
India's fuel demand continues to fall in August as monsoon sets in
-
After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighboring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days.
Partly cloudy skies are predicted over the national capital on Wednesday.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has logged just 8.8mm of rainfall against a normal of 52.5mm in September so far - a deficit of 83 percent.
It had recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.
Overall, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 361.2mm of rainfall against a normal of 569.4mm since June 1 when the monsoon season usually starts clocking a deficit of 37 per cent.
Weather experts had attributed the lack of rainfall in August to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and did not let it move to the north for a long period.
According to the India Meteorological Department, a good spell of rain is unlikely in Delhi over the next five to six days though cloudy weather will prevail.
The weather bureau has predicted below-normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 11:30 IST