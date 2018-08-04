Rajasthan to suspend mobile internet tomorrow to curb cheating in exams

The mobile internet services will stay suspended in several parts of from 9 am to 1 pm to prevent the use of unfair means in the state public service commission examination scheduled on Sunday.

The mobile internet services would be blocked to prevent the possible use of unfair means through the hi-tech methods, said a senior police official, adding that the decision to suspend the service has been taken by the divisional commissioners for the areas where this measure is required.

Public Service Commission will be conducting the ' State and Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam-2018' at more than 1,400 centers.

Nearly 500,000 candidates have applied for 1,017 government posts and the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

RPSC Secretary PC Berwal said the Commission has fixed a dress code too for the candidates, who would be frisked well in order to prevent the chances of cheating in the exam.