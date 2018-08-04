JUST IN
Muzaffarpur shelter rapes: RJD, oppn parties hold protest march in Delhi

Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(L-R) CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, CPI leader D Raja at the protest march | Photo: PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and several other opposition parties staged a protest in New Delhi on Saturday, voicing their anguish over the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur.

The Bihar government has handed over the case to the CBI.

Various speakers at the protest demanded stringent punishment against those involved in the heinous crime.
