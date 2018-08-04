Muzaffarpur shelter rapes: RJD, oppn parties hold protest march in Delhi

-
The Rashtriya Janata Dal and several other opposition parties staged a protest in New Delhi on Saturday, voicing their anguish over the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.
Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur.
The Bihar government has handed over the case to the CBI.
Various speakers at the protest demanded stringent punishment against those involved in the heinous crime.
