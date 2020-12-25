Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations

-
: Superstar Rajinikanth was on
Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement.
He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.
The actor, however, tested negative.
"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said.
He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said.
Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is "haemodynamically" stable, the statement said.
Rajinikanth had earlier arrived here for the shoot of his latest flick 'Annaatthe', which has been halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19.
Sun Pictures, the production house, said on Wednesday that the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.
The shoot for the movie, directed by Siva and featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khusbu and Prakash Raj among others, resumed here on December 14.
