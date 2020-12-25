Let farm laws be tested for a year or two, MSP to stay: Rajnath Singh

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the protesting farmers to let the three Central farm laws remain implemented for a year or two and assured that the government will make the required amendments if the farmers thought that these laws were not in their favour.
"Let these laws be implemented for a year or two. After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then, I'm sure as I know our PM's intention, we'll make all the required amendments in them," he said speaking at an event in Delhi's Dwarka.
Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said and he will also give his word that MSP won't end.
"There has been a misconception that MSP will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent an economic recession and we've seen this many times," he added.
Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government.
"Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers. I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon," said Tomar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers via video conferencing today.
Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
