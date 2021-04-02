JUST IN
Income Tax officials search residence of DMK President MK Stalin's daughter

At a time when the electioneering for the April 6 Tamil Nadu polls is at its peak, Income Tax officials on Friday carried out searches in the premises of DMK President MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai

IANS  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI
At a time when the electioneering for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is at its peak, Income Tax officials on Friday carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai here, sources said.

Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.

The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places connected with the DMK.

Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

--IANS

vj/dpb

 

First Published: Fri, April 02 2021. 11:03 IST

