Rajinikanth's health progressing well, says Apollo Hospital; TN CM enquires

-
ALSO READ
Strong growth in pharmacy business saves the day for Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals says September occupancy levels up 60% after dip
Apollo will be stronger, more consumer-centric post Covid: Suneeta Reddy
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
Apollo Hospitals plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore in next two months
-
Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health, an official release here said, adding he prayed for the star's speedy recovery.
The hospital said the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side although it is under better control than on Friday. Investigations have not revealed anything 'alarming' so far about his health, the hospital said in a bulletin.
The 70-year old actor is scheduled to undergo more investigations on Saturday, reports of which would be available by the evening, it said.
"Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," it said.
His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he would continue to be under close monitoring, it said.
He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors were not being allowed to meet him, it said.
Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge would be taken by the evening, the bulletin added.
Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations.
He was in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil flick, 'Annathe,' a Sun Pictures production and he isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago.
The superstar, however, tested negative.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan have wished the actor a speedy recovery. The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU