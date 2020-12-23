Rajnath hails medical fraternity as real superheroes in fight against Covid

-
Lauding the medical fraternity in their fight against coronavirus situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the country will always remain grateful to these "real superheroes".
Speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said that in the wake of Covid-19 crisis, the world has understood who the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' was.
"Post Covid-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic," he said.
He noted the significance of this year in the light of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"This year Covid-19 forced the whole world to fight a war which no one has imagined. Fighting coronavirus is a kind of war in which at the frontline are the doctors and paramedics fighting like warriors," he said.
The Defence Minister said that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned the people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated.
"The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it's a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated," he said.
Whenever the vaccine is administered in the country, it will first be administered to doctors, paramedic staff and health workers, the Defence Minister said at the event, adding that Indian scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of Covid-19 vaccines.
"Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India," he added.
India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.
The country continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus infections as only 19,556 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
