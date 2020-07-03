JUST IN
UP CM Adityanath stresses need for research centre on coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for an advanced centre for research on coronavirus and directed officials to submit a workplan for it.

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting on coronavirus situation in state. (Source: UP CMO)

The CM also asked officials to consult the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow; in this regard.

The CM gave the directions while speaking during a presentation for the establishment of a research centre here.

In view of the requirement in the present times as well as that in future, there is a need of a high-level research institute of BSL-4 level in the state, the CM said, adding that tackling a virus or infection has always been a challenge.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 10:42 IST

