UP CM Adityanath stresses need for research centre on coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: CSIR gets nod for phase III trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir
Yogi govt may move SC against HC order on anti-CAA protesters hoardings
Adityanath calls for promoting digital payments in UP to minimise crowding
Yogi to tour state to get feedback on development as govt completes 3 years
Every Bundelkhand home will be supplied drinking water in next 2 year: Yogi
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for an advanced centre for research on coronavirus and directed officials to submit a workplan for it.
The CM also asked officials to consult the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow; in this regard.
The CM gave the directions while speaking during a presentation for the establishment of a research centre here.
In view of the requirement in the present times as well as that in future, there is a need of a high-level research institute of BSL-4 level in the state, the CM said, adding that tackling a virus or infection has always been a challenge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU