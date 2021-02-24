Rajnath Singh can break deadlock if allowed to talk to farmers: Tikait

-
ALSO READ
Indian High Commission issues open letter to British MP on farmer protests
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: Govt
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for farmer stir misinformation
-
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Wednesday called Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a caged parrot and said the farmers' issues could be resolved if he is given the freedom to talk with them.
He accused the BJP-led central government of being stubborn over the three new laws, which farmer unions want repealed. The protesting farmers too are not ready to go back on their demands, he said.
The government has made Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a caged parrot ('pinjre ka tota'). If he is given the freedom to talk to farmers, I can guarantee that there would be a decision and the BJP's prestige will also remain intact, he said.
He said farmers respect the Defence Minister, but he is not given a chance by the government to deal with the farmers' issue.
Tikait addressed a farmers' "mahapanchyat" here and also spoke to reporters, claiming that the Centre was not paying heed to the farmers protesting against the laws.
The government is stubborn and is not ready to hear out farmers. It should change its attitude," the BKU leader said.
"If the PM is not ready to repeal the laws, we are also not going to backtrack. The farmers are ruined and not getting the right price for their produce. The rise in prices of power, petrol and diesel has affected them also," he said.
"If this government continues for long, farmers will have to abandon agriculture," added.
The BKU leader said the way to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal is through Barabanki and if farmers here are made aware of the impact of the new laws, they will be able to tell farmers in that region about it.
This government is defaming farmers, labelling them as terrorists and Khalistanis and we will not remain silent on this," he said.
Tikait indicated that he had no quarrel with Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, whose supporters and those of the Rashtriya Lok Dal clashed recently over the farmers' protests.
He indirectly referred to the riots in western Uttar Pradesh in 2013, over which Balyan too had faced charges.
"Earlier Hindus and Muslims lived in amity. But from 2013, BJP spread misconceptions among them and divided society. But now people have understood their tricks, the BKU leader said.
Thousands of farmers have been camping at the border of Delhi since November-end, demanding the repeal of the new agri-marketing laws. They claim that the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system, an argument that the government rejects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU