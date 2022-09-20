Rajnath Singh holds talks with Egyptian counterpart to expand defence ties

-
ALSO READ
Russian FM visits Egypt in first African tour since Ukrainian conflict
Egypt, Qatar sign 3 MoUs in Doha to boost cooperation: Egyptian presidency
Egypt: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills at least 41 people, hurts 14
Who was Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and why did the US kill him?
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Egypt met with its Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki on Tuesday in Cairo and had wide-ranging discussions on numerous initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements between the two countries.
Singh also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation and said that the move will not only boost ties between India and Egypt but also add new impetus and synergy to the relations between the two countries.
In a tweet, Singh wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Egypt's Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations."
During the visit, Defence Minister also acknowledged that Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa and that bilateral trade has expanded significantly.
Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Egypt starting on Sunday to further extend defence cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier on Monday, Singh called on the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo and both leaders agreed to develop military cooperation further and focus on joint training, defence co-production and maintenance of eEgypt is one of the largest investment destinations for India in the region with an existing Indian investment of USD 3.15 billion. Indian companies continue to execute several projects in Egypt.
Moreover, to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, a team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt on June 22 to participate in a bilateral 'Tactical Leadership Programme' with the Egyptian Air Force.
The year 2022 is of particular significance since it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.quipments, a defence ministry release read.
Egypt and India also enjoy cordial defence relations. There was close cooperation between the Air Forces, with efforts at jointly developing a fighter aircraft in the 1960s. IAF pilots had also trained Egyptian pilots from the 1960s until 1984. In the recent past, since 2015, there have been several high-level exchanges of visits by defence delegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:02 IST