Rajnath Singh, Israeli counterpart discuss development of military hardware

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Major General Yoav Gallant and is understood to have discussed key projects relating to co-development of military hardware.
In a tweet, Singh said India attaches "tremendous importance" to its relations with Israel.
"Was happy to speak with the Defence Minister of Israel, Major General Yoav Gallant. India attaches tremendous importance to its relations with Israel," Singh said.
"Looking forward to work closely with him towards strengthening the defence cooperation between both the countries," he said.
In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation.
Netanyahu is expected to visit India this year.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:08 IST
