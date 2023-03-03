JUST IN
Apple phones to be built in K'taka soon, to create 1 lakh jobs: CM Bommai
Mumbai saw 70% rise in cyber crime cases in 2022: Dy CM Fadnavis
MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension
ED seizes Rs 3.5 cr cash in MGNREGA fund scam involving IAS Pooja Singhal
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Will take stringent actions for security to minorities in Kashmir: CRPF
Childhood obesity in India likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035: Report
India 3rd country for Nokia for engagement in 6G standardisation: Batra
International Women's Day 2023: Theme, Whatsapp safety features, much more
AP clinches investments worth Rs 13 trn at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt issues quality control norms for bicycles' retro reflective devices
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google purges over 7,500 YouTube channels linked to malicious operations

Google took down more than 7,500 YouTube channels in Q1 2023 as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations, and terminated 6,285 YouTube channels

Topics
Google | YouTube India | YouTuber

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Google took down more than 7,500 YouTube channels in Q1 2023 as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations, and terminated 6,285 YouTube channels and 52 Blogger blogs alone linked to China.

These channels and blogs mostly uploaded spammy content in Chinese about music, entertainment and lifestyle.

"A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese and English about China and U.S. foreign affairs," said Google.

Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said it also terminated 40 YouTube channels sharing content in Persian, English, Hindi and Urdu that was supportive of the Iranian government and critical of protesters in Iran.

The team terminated 1,088 YouTube channels, sharing content in Azerbaijani that was supportive of Azerbaijan and critical of Armenia and critics of the Azerbaijani government.

It also blocked 2 domains from eligibility to appear on Google News surfaces and Discover as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to individuals from Poland.

"The campaign was sharing content in Polish that was supportive of Russia and critical of the United States and Ukraine. We received leads from Mandiant, which is now part of Google Cloud," said the company.

Google also terminated 87 YouTube channels linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA).

"We terminated 4 YouTube channels as part of our investigation into coordinated influence operations. The campaign was sharing content in German that was critical of Ukrainian refugees," the company added.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU