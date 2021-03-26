Bharat Bandh: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

-
The entry and exit gates of Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure in view of Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.
The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of farmer unions protesting the three contentious Central agri laws. The nationwide shutdown has been scheduled from 6 am to 6 to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said "Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh are now open."
Earlier, the DMRC informed about closure of entry and exit of four metro stations. "Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh are close," the DMRC had tweeted.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.
