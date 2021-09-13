Fernandes was gifted leader, will be remembered for his services: Manmohan

-
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday expressed shock at the demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, describing him as a pleasant personality, a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who will be remembered for his services to the country.
Fernandes, a former Union minister and a sitting Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, died in Mangalore this morning. He was 80.
"I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Shri Oscar Fernandes today," Singh said in his letter to Fernandes' wife Blossom.
His popularity among the common people of Karnataka is evident from the fact that he was elected five times to Lok Sabha and two times to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said.
"With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party from Karnataka who helped the Congress Party in making many important decisions," he said.
Singh said, "He was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who served as a Minister in the Central Government in the UPA Government. His services to the country, especially, to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by the people of our country.
