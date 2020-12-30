Ram temple trust asks IITs to suggest models for strong foundation

-
The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on Tuesday.
The construction committee of the temple, chaired by former principal secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Misra held deliberations over the matter here on Tuesday, they said.
During the deliberations, it was realised that the existing model for the foundation of the temple was not feasible as a stream of the Sarayu river is flowing below the temple, a source said.
Sources in the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust said IITs have been requested to suggest better models for a strong foundation of the temple.
The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023.
The construction committee of the temple trust has been deliberating on two options--using vibro stone columns to support rafts on which stones can be placed, and the other is improving the quality and grip of soil by adding engineering mix to it, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
