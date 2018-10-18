Ramani caused irreparable loss to M J Akbar's reputation, says his lawyer

Former Minister for State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar's counsel told a Delhi court that Journalist has caused a dent into the image of the former minister, which he had built over 40 years.

Arguing on Akbar's behalf, advocate Geeta Luthra told the court that Tweets posted by Ramani defamed the journalist-turned-minister.

"Tweets by are defamatory in nature. Articles in international, media quoted these tweets. Tweets are defamatory unless Ramani proves anything," Luthra told the court.

The senior advocate further argued that Akbar has been an acclaimed journalist and has had a long political career.

ALSO READ: Editors Guild asks M J Akbar to withdraw defamation case against Ramani

"He resigned from the ministerial post yesterday, he had a long political career. He has been an acclaimed journalist. His reputation is getting dented, which he has earned over the last 40 years. His reputation is tarnished in the eyes of the people," she added.

The court will now examine statements of and other witnesses on October 31.

On Monday, Akbar had filed a defamation case against Ramani - one of the first women, who publicly accused Akbar, her former boss, of sexual misconduct.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted MJ Akbar's resignation as the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, who is facing flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.

As many as 20 women, one after another, have come forward and alleged Akbar of sexually harassing them during his journalistic days. The storm around 67-year-old gathered momentum after the #MeToocampaign raged in India.

Akbar had been facing flak over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women, with opposition parties also mounting attack on the government and demanding his ouster.