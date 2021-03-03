Explosives scare near Mukesh Ambani's house: ACP to head probe team

-
An ACP-rank officer of the Mumbai
crime branch will head the team probing the recovery of explosives in a vehicle that was found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, a senior officer said on Wednesday even as breakthrough in the case eludes investigators even six days after the incident.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Nitin Alaknure will head the probe team which will be assisted by other units, he said.
A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey house of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on February 25 evening.
A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family.
Police had ruled out a terror angle during the probe conducted so far.
The crime branch has formed more than 10 teams, including special units, to crack the case, the officer said, adding that statements of over 30 persons have been recorded so far.
Police teams are trying to track down the Innova car in which the driver of the parked Scorpio SUV with explosives was seen leaving.
The officer said footage of CCTV cameras from various locations in Mumbai, Thane and nearby areas is being analysed.
Police had earlier said the Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago.
