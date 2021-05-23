Record 2.12 million Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Most poll-bound states, save Tamil Nadu, kept testing low till elections
Need to step up funding for health sector: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
Maharashtra's Covid surge due to lack of fear, pandemic fatigue: Centre
-
India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
This is also the fifth successive day that more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted in India, it said
Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.
The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.50 crore on Sunday.
A total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,00,808 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," it said.
"These include 97,52,900 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,614 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,52,345 FLWs (1st dose), 83,26,534 FLWs (2nd dose), 99,93,908 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1st dose), 6,06,90,560 (1st dose) and 97,87,289 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years and 5,65,55,558 first dose beneficiaries and 1,82,44,476 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old, the ministry said.
The Daily Positivity Rate has declined to 11.34 per cent and India's total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 on Sunday.
A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU