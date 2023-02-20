JUST IN
India plans to focus on energy-related issues in its G20 Presidency
SC asks Delhi Police to file charge sheet in 2021 hate speeches case
Nine Indian states among 50 most vulnerable regions due to climate change
95% raids on Opposition leaders: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP frustrated with Adani row: Baghel after ED raids Cong leaders' offices
12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP
Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on Kamal Nath's face: Digvijaya Singh
Will seek death penalty for Godhra train burning convicts: Gujarat govt
Akhilesh Yadav demands Caste census, says needed for inclusive growth
Investments in Uttarakhand creating new employment opportunities: Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Modi, Singapore PM to witness launch of cross-border payments interface
icon-arrow-left
Govt sets up committee to monitor impact of rise in temp on wheat crop
Business Standard

Reducing Army presence in J-K prerogative of government: Farooq Abdullah

'That is a matter for the government. How much they will reduce or increase is their prerogative. I have no say in it'

Topics
Farooq Abdullah | Jammu and Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir government

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah arrives at the office of Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI P
Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said reducing the Army footprint in Jammu and Kashmir was a prerogative of the government.

"That is a matter for the government. How much they will reduce or increase is their prerogative. I have no say in it," he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was responding to questions about a media report which claimed that the government is considering withdrawing the Army from the hinterland in Kashmir in a phased manner.

Reacting to the government's reported decision to "halt" demolition drive in the union territory, the former chief minister said "It was due to the opposition of the people".

"This has happened because of the noise made by the people. If people had not made noise, they would have intensified the drive. People should remember that they have the power to shake the government," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Farooq Abdullah

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU